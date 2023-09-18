No. 1 Wisconsin volleyball beats fifth ranked opponent of year

GAINSVILLE, Fla. (WMTV) - No. 1 Wisconsin volleyball beat no. 3 Florida 3-2 on the road for the Badgers fifth win of the year against a ranked team

The 9-0 Badgers fell in the first two sets 25-15 and 25-22, before winning the next three sets 25-21, 25-22, and 15-13.

Anna Smrek had a game-high 16 kills, while Sarah Franklin had 13.

Setters MJ Hammill and Izzy Ashburn both had double-doubles. Hammill had 20 assists and 17 digs, while Ashburn had 16 assists and 13 digs.

Up next, no. 1 Wisconsin opens Big Ten play on the road at Northwestern on Friday at 7:00 PM

