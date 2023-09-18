No. 1 Wisconsin volleyball beats fifth ranked opponent of year

No. 1 Wisconsin beat no. 3 Florida on the road
FILE - Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield, center, speaks to his team during the championship...
FILE - Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield, center, speaks to his team during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Nebraska on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. In 2021, Sheffield coached Wisconsin to its first national championship. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)(Paul Vernon | AP)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINSVILLE, Fla. (WMTV) - No. 1 Wisconsin volleyball beat no. 3 Florida 3-2 on the road for the Badgers fifth win of the year against a ranked team

The 9-0 Badgers fell in the first two sets 25-15 and 25-22, before winning the next three sets 25-21, 25-22, and 15-13.

Anna Smrek had a game-high 16 kills, while Sarah Franklin had 13.

Setters MJ Hammill and Izzy Ashburn both had double-doubles. Hammill had 20 assists and 17 digs, while Ashburn had 16 assists and 13 digs.

Up next, no. 1 Wisconsin opens Big Ten play on the road at Northwestern on Friday at 7:00 PM

