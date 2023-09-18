One dead, several injured in Green Co. car crash

By Lila Szyryj
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three cars were involved in a crash Saturday night in Monroe leaving several injured and one dead.

Green County emergency departments responded to the crash just after 10 p.m. to the intersection of County Highway N and State Highway 81, according to the report.

Initial investigation determined a Ford Focus, with three juvenile passengers, failed to stop at a stop sign traveling northbound before hitting a GMC pickup. The impact caused the pickup to collide with a Subaru sedan that was traveling westbound.

The pickup had three passengers, one adult and two juveniles, and only a driver was in the Subaru sedan. All of the cars were severely damaged with airbags deployed and each were towed from the scene.

The driver of the Subaru sedan, 61-year-old Joel Lutz of Marshfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

