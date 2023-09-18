One dead, several injured in Green Co. car crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three cars were involved in a crash Saturday night in Monroe leaving several injured and one dead.

Green County emergency departments responded to the crash just after 10 p.m. to the intersection of County Highway N and State Highway 81, according to the report.

Initial investigation determined a Ford Focus, with three juvenile passengers, failed to stop at a stop sign traveling northbound before hitting a GMC pickup. The impact caused the pickup to collide with a Subaru sedan that was traveling westbound.

The pickup had three passengers, one adult and two juveniles, and only a driver was in the Subaru sedan. All of the cars were severely damaged with airbags deployed and each were towed from the scene.

The driver of the Subaru sedan, 61-year-old Joel Lutz of Marshfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.