Rain Chances Return Tonight

Tight Gradient In Precipitation
Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Active Pattern Ahead
  • Much Needed Moisture
  • Warming Up This Week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A nice start to the work week will give way to an active, but warm pattern for the rest of the week. The best chance of rain will come late tonight and early Tuesday with isolated showers being possible the rest of the week. Another good chance of storms will arrive for the weekend. We may be moving into the middle of September, but things remain mild with highs by the middle of the week getting to around 80 degrees!

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Increasing clouds tonight with scattered showers developing, mainly after midnight. The best coverage will be Madison southward where a quarter to half inch is possible. Much lighter totals expected to the north. Lows into the upper 50s with a light southeasterly wind. Scattered showers Tuesday morning becoming isolated by afternoon with decreasing clouds. Highs around 70 degrees with a breezy southerly wind of 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy Tuesday night with lows to the middle 50s. A mix of sun and clouds and perhaps a quick sprinkle Wednesday and Thursday. Mild with highs around 80 degrees.

Looking Ahead...

A quiet end to the week and start to the weekend before rain chances start to ramp up. Storms look likely by Sunday and will likely continue into early next week with more seasonable temperatures.

