Rain Chances Return Tonight

Active Pattern Ahead

Much Needed Moisture

Warming Up This Week

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A nice start to the work week will give way to an active, but warm pattern for the rest of the week. The best chance of rain will come late tonight and early Tuesday with isolated showers being possible the rest of the week. Another good chance of storms will arrive for the weekend. We may be moving into the middle of September, but things remain mild with highs by the middle of the week getting to around 80 degrees!

What’s Coming Up...

Increasing clouds tonight with scattered showers developing, mainly after midnight. The best coverage will be Madison southward where a quarter to half inch is possible. Much lighter totals expected to the north. Lows into the upper 50s with a light southeasterly wind. Scattered showers Tuesday morning becoming isolated by afternoon with decreasing clouds. Highs around 70 degrees with a breezy southerly wind of 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy Tuesday night with lows to the middle 50s. A mix of sun and clouds and perhaps a quick sprinkle Wednesday and Thursday. Mild with highs around 80 degrees.

Looking Ahead...

A quiet end to the week and start to the weekend before rain chances start to ramp up. Storms look likely by Sunday and will likely continue into early next week with more seasonable temperatures.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.