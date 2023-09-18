Search for missing Marine Corps jet ongoing in South Carolina after pilot safely ejects

Joint Base Charleston says they are looking for an F-35 plane after a ‘mishap’ involving a...
Joint Base Charleston says they are looking for an F-35 plane after a ‘mishap’ involving a pilot being ejected from it on Sunday.(Live 5)
By Pilar Briggs and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Military officials in Charleston, South Carolina are looking for a missing jet after a pilot safely ejected from it on Sunday.

Joint Base Charleston announced they are looking for a Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort F-35B Lighting II jet.

The jet is from Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, according to public affairs specialist Jeremy Huggins.

Huggins says the pilot was safely ejected and taken to a hospital where they are in stable condition.

The joint base also says they are working with the Marine Corps and the Federal Aviation Administration to find the F-35 that was involved. They say the focus is north of the joint base, around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion.

Anyone with information that may help locate the F-35 is asked to call the Base Defense Operations Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ironman 2023
Madison man dies after competing in Ironman triathlon
The Meadowlands
The Meadowlands considered a chronic nuisance property, again
Traffic Crash
17 y/o driver dead after crash, Columbia Co. officials say
The University of Wisconsin-Madison reported a decline in freshman enrollment for the fall 2023...
UW-Madison freshmen enrollment drops, just as planned
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 51-year-old Dax Bakken of Madison,...
Name released of Madison man who died after competing in Ironman

Latest News

Emergency landing
Cottage Grove PD announces arrest in connection to ‘terroristic threats’
An air race in Reno Nevada turned tragic on Sunday when two pilots landing during one race...
2 pilots killed after their planes collided upon landing at air races in Reno, Nevada
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
$250K reward offered as detectives search for assailant who shot Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy
Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 30-year-old man dead