Dane Co. board chair picks 3 new supervisors

Dane Co. seal
Dane Co. seal(Dane Co.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Two fresh faces and a familiar one will soon join the Dane Co. Board of Supervisors, Chair Patrick Miles announced.

On Tuesday, Miles revealed his picks to replace the trio of former Board members who gave up their seats within days of each other last month.

Jay Brower and Chad Kemp were selected to represent the people in districts 13 and 32, respectively, Miles indicated. Neither of them had held spots on the Board previously. For the 9th District, Miles picked Steven Peters who had been the District 15 supervisor until last year.

All three will remain in those positions for the rest of their predecessor’s terms, which end in 2024. They will still need to be approved by the full Board, after which time they will be sworn in immediately, Miles explained.

DistrictFormer Board MemberNew Board Member
9Alex JoersSteven Peters
13Olivia Xistris-SongpanyaJay Brower
32Mike BareChad Kemp

In his statement announcing the appointments, Miles celebrated the fact that he was choosing from multiple applicants for each seat.

“I was pleased that multiple people applied in each district,” Chair Miles said. “The quality of the applicants made this a difficult decision. I think each person I am appointing holds views consistent with the incumbent the voters last chose. I look forward to working with them as we address important issues in the coming budget cycle.”

Peters, who is a district administrator for the Wisconsin Dept. of Workforce Development was up against one other person. Brower beat out two others for his seat; while, Kemp, who also serves as President of the Verona City Council, was selected from a list of four candidates.

Hearings to help decide which candidates would get to serve were held on September 6 and 7, Miles noted.

