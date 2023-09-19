Dane Co. Board searching for head of new justice reform department

The Dane County Board of Supervisors are back to the drawing board--looking for the head of a new department that focuses on addressing racial disparities.
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NBC15 first brought you this story in June when Dane County Executive Joe Parisi appointed former Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney as interim of the newly created Department of Justice Reform.

Shortly after the county held a meeting to hear from the former sheriff and the community. At that meeting Dane County Supervisor Rick Rose started a motion to postpone his appointment indefinitely.

“The vote went, I think it was a simple majority vote said no,” Rose said. “At that point, Mahoney is off the table. He will not be the temporary head of the new Department of Justice Reform for the county.”

Rose says the community had concerns on having any law enforcement in the position.

The board will vote on approving an outside recruiter to help fill positions on Thursday.

