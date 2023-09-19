Flock cameras help find stolen car on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A stolen vehicle was found at a residence over the weekend after it was seen on Flock cameras near the Dane County Airport.

Flock cameras are a car tracking system used to detect vehicles entered as stolen. The cameras alerted Dane County law enforcement to an area near County Highway C V and Packers Ave.

Shortly after, a deputy found the stolen Infiniti Q50 at a residence on Larry Lane. The car had been reported stolen on Sept. 25 from a Hertz rental in Chicago.

The 23-year-old driver was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, two counts of felony bail jumping and two counts of possession of narcotics.

