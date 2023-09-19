Florida man arrested for Grant Co. stabbing, Sheriff’s Office reports

By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT
PLATTEVILLE Twp., Wis. (WMTV) – A fight between two Florida men in Grant Co. over the weekend led to one of them being stabbed and cut multiple times, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

An Orlando man was arrested and has been booked into the Grant Co. jail where he awaits formal charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He was allegedly fighting with another man, who also hailed from Florida, on Sunday afternoon. The statement from the Sheriff’s Office indicated deputies were called around 3:30 pm. to the scene, which was in the 5500 block of Southwest Road, in Platteville Twp.

The report noted that both men had come to Wisconsin for work. It did not indicate how badly the victim had been injured in the attack or give an update on his condition.

