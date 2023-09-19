InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 7

An in-depth look at why experts say not handling rechargeable batteries properly could lead to explosions and fires. Plus, how one state saved its state bird.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+ a warning about the items found in almost every home that can cause severe burns or explode and spark fires! Rechargeable batteries are powering more and more of our lives but experts say if not handled properly explosions and fires could occur. We have an in-depth look at research underway to better understand why lithium batteries ignite. Plus, little lives are at risk: we’ll show you the battery that could land your child in the emergency room.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Wisconsin-Madison reported a decline in freshman enrollment for the fall 2023...
UW-Madison freshmen enrollment drops, just as planned
The Meadowlands
The Meadowlands considered a chronic nuisance property, again
Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 30-year-old man dead
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 51-year-old Dax Bakken of Madison,...
Name released of Madison man who died after competing in Ironman
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says

Latest News

A Florida man was injured Sunday afternoon when he was stabbed by suspect who lives in Florida,...
Florida man arrested for Grant Co. stabbing, Sheriff’s Office reports
The open house will feature 20+ local vendors, including exciting newer businesses and a few of...
Madison Public Market construction bids are much higher than planned, city says
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the second inning of a...
Wainwright gets 200th win as the Cardinals blank the Brewers 1-0
Kerri Harting says her 13-year-old daughter, Berkeley, wanted to “do something fun” with...
WATCH: Alpaca at Starbucks drive-thru in River Falls surprises baristas
A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control puts Wisconsin at the top of a dubious list.
Wisconsin leads the nation in fall-related deaths