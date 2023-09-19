LaFleur uneasy after Pack’s blown lead

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur watches during NFL football training camp Saturday,...
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur watches during NFL football training camp Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Packers fell 25-24 on the road to the Falcons on Sunday and this one stung because Green Bay lead by two scores.

So, after squandering a 12-pt fourth-quarter lead, Green Bay must lament zero fourth quarter first downs on offense, as well as several fourth down misadventures on defense which delivering extra life to Atlanta.

Love takes blame for crucial botched quarterback sneak in Packers’ 25-24 loss to Falcons

The Falcons used their opportunities to snatch victory from Matt LaFleur’s young squad, and it all left the head coach looking a bit uneasy when he met the media on Monday.

“Do I seem frustrated?” LaFleur said. “You only get so many opportunities in this league. When you feel like you missed an opportunity, that is extremely frustrating. I don’t want to ever take any credit from Atlanta, they did what they had to do, but we are always looking at what we can control and what we can do better. And we have to capitalize.

The Packers are home for Week 3, the first regular season game of the year at Lambeau. The Pack will play the Saints at noon on Sunday

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ironman 2023
Madison man dies after competing in Ironman triathlon
The Meadowlands
The Meadowlands considered a chronic nuisance property, again
The University of Wisconsin-Madison reported a decline in freshman enrollment for the fall 2023...
UW-Madison freshmen enrollment drops, just as planned
Traffic Crash
17 y/o driver dead after crash, Columbia Co. officials say
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 51-year-old Dax Bakken of Madison,...
Name released of Madison man who died after competing in Ironman

Latest News

Augustana will play first games in program history at Wisconsin
Seven former Badgers picked in PWHL Draft
The Badgers celebrate a road win over Florida.
Wisconsin volleyball ranked no. 1 as they prepare for Big Ten play
Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler (24) against Buffalo during an NCAA football game on Saturday,...
Wohler named conf. DPOW; Fickell prepares Badgers for short work week
American Family Field in Milwaukee ahead of the Brewers home opener on April 3, 2023
Wisconsin Republicans reveal plan for Milwaukee Brewers