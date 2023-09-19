LaFleur uneasy after Pack’s blown lead

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Packers fell 25-24 on the road to the Falcons on Sunday and this one stung because Green Bay lead by two scores.

So, after squandering a 12-pt fourth-quarter lead, Green Bay must lament zero fourth quarter first downs on offense, as well as several fourth down misadventures on defense which delivering extra life to Atlanta.

The Falcons used their opportunities to snatch victory from Matt LaFleur’s young squad, and it all left the head coach looking a bit uneasy when he met the media on Monday.

“Do I seem frustrated?” LaFleur said. “You only get so many opportunities in this league. When you feel like you missed an opportunity, that is extremely frustrating. I don’t want to ever take any credit from Atlanta, they did what they had to do, but we are always looking at what we can control and what we can do better. And we have to capitalize.

The Packers are home for Week 3, the first regular season game of the year at Lambeau. The Pack will play the Saints at noon on Sunday

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.