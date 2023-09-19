Major delays expected when Luke Bryan comes to town Friday night

The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office is warning of major delays in the Villages of Brooklyn and Oregon on Friday night.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Drivers should brace for major delays Friday night as fans flock to the Village of Brooklyn to see Luke Bryan perform, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office warns.

Approximately 20,000 people are expected to descend on Klondike Farm that night as the country star’s Farm Tour rolls into town. Traffic to and from the concert is expected to cause significant delays in both the village of Brooklyn and the village of Oregon.

The Sheriff’s Office will be out in force in the area that night and will be directing traffic, but it will still be slow-going that night. Additionally, pedestrians walking along the highway to and from the show are expected to cause more safety concerns.

Luke Bryan continues working hard as he has a busy concert schedule combined with his work on 'American Idol.'(Luke Bryan / YouTube)

According to the Sheriff’s Office, parking at the intersection of Highway 92 and Highway 14 opens at 2 p.m. and there will be signs to direct drivers to the three entrances. Deputies will be stationed on Hwy. 14 as well as a Co. Hwy. MM and Wis. 104 to guide drivers.

Anyone not headed to the show that night but are going to be in the area should try to find an alternate route, the Sheriff’s Office added.

The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office is warning of major delays in the Villages of Brooklyn and Oregon...
