Musk says Twitter, now X, plans to charge fee to all users

X, formerly Twitter, is moving from a free service to charging all users, owner Elon Musk said.
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Musk discussed the change during a livestream talk with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

He said the main reason they were moving to a “small monthly payment” model was to discourage bots.

“It’s the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots,” Musk said, per Axios.

He did not provide specifics on the cost to users but said it would be less than the current X Premium service. Previously called Twitter Blue, the price starts at $8 per month or $84 per year.

Netanyahu and Musk also spoke about artificial intelligence and its regulation during the discussion. The Israeli leader called on Musk to limit antisemitism and other hate speech on his social network.

