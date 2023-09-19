New Madison event celebrates the people behind the cheese

A special event celebrating Wisconsin’s classic cuisine is coming to Madison next weekend for the first time.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A special event celebrating Wisconsin’s classic cuisine is coming to Madison next weekend for the first time.

Cheese will take over downtown Madison for the Art of Cheese festival happening Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 1.

Rachel Kerr from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin said the event will be special for the state.

“It’s meant to celebrate the art and science of cheesemaking in Wisconsin, something we’re very proud of here,” Kerr said.

The event will start on Friday, with the landmark event being the Wisconsin Cheese Ball, according to Kerr. The ball starts at 7 p.m. on September 29 at the Garver Feed Mill and will feature 50 different cheeses for sampling, floating cheese board and unlimited beer drinks and cocktails.

In addition to the cheese ball, there will be seminars, classes, dinners and brunches—all surrounding the theme of cheese.

With the exception of Wisconsin Cheese Fair on the Square on Saturday morning, all events are ticketed, and tickets can be found at wisconsincheese.com.

Kerr said one purpose of the event is to connect dairy farmers with people who love to eat cheese.

Kerr said they want to focus on “The people behind the cheese really. And take people into a deeper kind of learning experience to really elevate what they think of Wisconsin, maybe find their new favorite cheese.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Wisconsin-Madison reported a decline in freshman enrollment for the fall 2023...
UW-Madison freshmen enrollment drops, just as planned
The Meadowlands
The Meadowlands considered a chronic nuisance property, again
Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 30-year-old man dead
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 51-year-old Dax Bakken of Madison,...
Name released of Madison man who died after competing in Ironman
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says

Latest News

Luke Bryan
Major delays expected when Luke Bryan comes to town Friday night
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office is warning of major delays in the Villages of Brooklyn and Oregon...
Luke Bryan expected to cause "significant traffic delays"
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz, who is being targeted for possible...
Wisconsin redistricting fight focuses on the recusal of a key justice as impeachment threat lingers
FILE - Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony...
Wisconsin Republican leader blocks pay raises in continuation of DEI fight