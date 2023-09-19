New Madison event celebrates the people behind the cheese

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A special event celebrating Wisconsin’s classic cuisine is coming to Madison next weekend for the first time.

Cheese will take over downtown Madison for the Art of Cheese festival happening Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 1.

Rachel Kerr from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin said the event will be special for the state.

“It’s meant to celebrate the art and science of cheesemaking in Wisconsin, something we’re very proud of here,” Kerr said.

The event will start on Friday, with the landmark event being the Wisconsin Cheese Ball, according to Kerr. The ball starts at 7 p.m. on September 29 at the Garver Feed Mill and will feature 50 different cheeses for sampling, floating cheese board and unlimited beer drinks and cocktails.

In addition to the cheese ball, there will be seminars, classes, dinners and brunches—all surrounding the theme of cheese.

With the exception of Wisconsin Cheese Fair on the Square on Saturday morning, all events are ticketed, and tickets can be found at wisconsincheese.com.

Kerr said one purpose of the event is to connect dairy farmers with people who love to eat cheese.

Kerr said they want to focus on “The people behind the cheese really. And take people into a deeper kind of learning experience to really elevate what they think of Wisconsin, maybe find their new favorite cheese.”

