Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts meeting on release of sex offender

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU PLEINE, Wis. (WSAW) - On Monday, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office held a meeting in Eau Pleine Town Hall regarding the release of sex offender Charles Anderson. Dozens of people gathered inside the Town Hall to share their concerns.

On September 5th, a hearing was held and the court approved a supervised release plan for Charles Anderson. He’ll be released on or before October 5th to community supervision administered by the Department of Corrections and the Department of Family Services. Anderson had sexual contact with a 9 and 10-year-old boy. He’ll reside in Junction City.

Sheriff Mike Lukas says the purpose of Monday’s meeting isn’t to instill fear, but to make sure everyone is aware of what’s happening. One person believes the public deserves a chance to have their input considered regarding the issue.

“We have no say in this. We need to get, basically, all of our representatives, trying to get reform, to have some vote in whether stuff’s approved or not approved in our community,” says Christopher Brandl of Milladore.

Questions from, how Anderson will be monitored, to the distance he is allowed to remain from school were asked from the audience. The overall goal is to unite together to look out for one another.

“Hope that the community comes together and basically have a referendum,” says Brandl. “Or, I know they were saying about their response time, but being in the community, they’re hardly out here in case something were to happen from prior experiences.”

Among one of the top concerns was for the Amish community and their long commutes to nearby schools, as well.

In a statement from Sheriff Lukas, he stresses the importance of not threatening any sex offender that is released. And that any such behavior will not be tolerated.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Wisconsin-Madison reported a decline in freshman enrollment for the fall 2023...
UW-Madison freshmen enrollment drops, just as planned
The Meadowlands
The Meadowlands considered a chronic nuisance property, again
Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 30-year-old man dead
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 51-year-old Dax Bakken of Madison,...
Name released of Madison man who died after competing in Ironman
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the second inning of a...
Wainwright gets 200th win as the Cardinals blank the Brewers 1-0
Kerri Harting says her 13-year-old daughter, Berkeley, wanted to “do something fun” with...
WATCH: Alpaca at Starbucks drive-thru in River Falls surprises baristas
A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control puts Wisconsin at the top of a dubious list.
Wisconsin leads the nation in fall-related deaths
American Flag (generic)
De Pere school flag policy draws controversy