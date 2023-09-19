Seven former Badgers picked in PWHL Draft

TORONTO (WMTV) - Seven former Badger women’s hockey players were drafted in the inaugural Professional Women’s Hockey League on Monday.

Goaltender Kristen Campbell was picked 14th overall by Toronto. Forward Jesse Compher and defender Mellissa Channell also went to Toronto, 26th and 59th overall, respectively.

Minnesota picked defender Natalie Buchbinder 37th and forward Sophia Shaver Kunin went 60th overall.

Forward Daryl Watts was picked 32nd by Ottawa and forward Sophie Shirley went 63rd to Boston.

The seven newly-drafted Badgers join six Badgers already in the league. Emily Clark, Ann-Renee Desbiens, Hilary Knight, Sarah Nurse, and Abby Roque, and Blayre Turnbull were acquired in the free-agency period before the draft.

The six franchises will start their 24-game season in January 2024.

