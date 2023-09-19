Tracking showers & storms today

Scattered rain this morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have multiple rain chances this week as small systems move through the region. Our first system is beginning to push through this morning, though the center to the weather-maker is still well off to our west. If you live north of Dane County, you’ll get the short end of the rain gauge on this one. Most of the rain will be near Madison or southward.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving through this morning, with most of the activity closer to the state line or south of it. No strong thunderstorms are expected, but if you’re lucky you might get a quick downpour. It’s not a bad idea to grab the umbrella or send the kids off to the bus stop with the rain jacket this morning.

Rain will be mostly wrapped up by noon, aside from a stray shower or two during the afternoon. Clouds will remain through most of the day, with highs in the low 70s and upper 60s. Skies will gradually begin to clear this evening and will be partly cloudy overnight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

A warm front will move through overnight, and behind it, warmer air will begin to filter into the region. Southwesterly winds will help boost temperatures back into the upper 70s and lower 80s Wednesday afternoon. Skies will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower is possible, but not likely for most.

Temperatures will remain much warmer than average through the end of the workweek and into the start of the weekend. We’ll be watching for more rain chances Friday night into Saturday, and additional chances on Sunday. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, I wouldn’t go changing them just yet but keep a close eye on the forecast as we pinpoint the timing and coverage of the rain this weekend.

Seasonable temperatures will return on Sunday and Monday.

