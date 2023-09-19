Veteran expedition organization to host fundraiser event Saturday

A group dedicated to providing expeditions for veterans and first responders is hosting a fundraising event this Saturday.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - A group dedicated to providing expeditions for veterans and first responders is hosting a fundraising event this Saturday.

Healing Patriots started in 2017 after noticing the benefits of getting veterans outside and on adventures, according to board member Scott Genrich.

This weekend, Healing Patriots is partnering with the McFarland Police Department to host a fundraiser at the Cottage Grove rugby complex.

Doors open for the event at 5 p.m., and music from a live band starts at 6. The event runs till 10 and there is a $10 charge to enter that will go toward Healing Patriots.

Aaron Chapin, the McFarland police chief, said he was a guest on one of the Healing Patriots expeditions, and it was very impactful for him.

“It’s a great organization, being able to take care of veterans and first responders who need some help,” Chapin said.

For people who can’t make it to the event, they can still donate to Healing Patriots at healingpatriots.org.

