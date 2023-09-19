WATCH: Alpaca at Starbucks drive-thru in River Falls surprises baristas

A farm owner held an alpaca named Oliver on her lap as she ordered him a “pup cup” in the drive-thru. (WCCO, EAGLE EYE FARM VIA TIKTOK, CNN)
By WCCO Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) - A Wisconsin farm owner surprised some Starbucks baristas when she took one of her alpacas through the drive-thru.

Farm owner Kerri Harting says her 13-year-old daughter, Berkeley, wanted to “do something fun” with Oliver, one of about 60 alpacas at the family’s Eagle Eye Farm in River Falls. The teen suggested going to Starbucks and even filmed the event for TikTok.

The video shows Harting with Oliver in her lap as she orders him a “pup cup” in the drive-thru. The baristas were shocked when they handed over the drink.

Kerri Harting says her 13-year-old daughter, Berkeley, wanted to “do something fun” with...
Kerri Harting says her 13-year-old daughter, Berkeley, wanted to “do something fun” with Oliver, one of about 60 alpacas at the family’s farm. The teen suggested going to Starbucks and even filmed the event for TikTok.(Source: Eagle Eye Farm/TikTok, WCCO via CNN)

“It was so fun to see them react. One of them actually has a tattoo of an alpaca on her arm, and that was so fun,” Harting said.

Harting says Oliver lost his mother at birth and was bottle fed.

“So, he’s used to being around people, and he’s just fun, very expressive, obviously pretty small for his age. But he loved being outside, loves going on adventures, loves having the wind in his hair,” she said.

Harting says the purpose of the family’s farm is to educate people. They offer guided tours where people learn about the animals, which include not only alpacas but also Valais blacknose sheep, mini Highland cows, a llama and English Angora bunnies.

The farm also offers alpaca yoga.

“We love alpacas. They’re just the most awesome creature. They’re the most sustainable animal. So, you shear them once a year… get their fleece, and we make all sorts of products from their fleece,” Harting said.

Seven of the farm’s alpacas are named after Taylor Swift songs, Harting says.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Most Read

The University of Wisconsin-Madison reported a decline in freshman enrollment for the fall 2023...
UW-Madison freshmen enrollment drops, just as planned
The Meadowlands
The Meadowlands considered a chronic nuisance property, again
Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 30-year-old man dead
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 51-year-old Dax Bakken of Madison,...
Name released of Madison man who died after competing in Ironman
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the second inning of a...
Wainwright gets 200th win as the Cardinals blank the Brewers 1-0
A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control puts Wisconsin at the top of a dubious list.
Wisconsin leads the nation in fall-related deaths
American Flag (generic)
De Pere school flag policy draws controversy
Dozens of people gathered inside the Eau Pleine Town Hall to share their concerns regarding...
Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts meeting on release of sex offender