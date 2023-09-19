Wisconsin state leaders name best practices for sexual assault response teams

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State leaders have unveiled a set of best practices for those providing care to sexual assault victims.

Attorney General Josh Kaul made an announcement about these practices on Tuesday.

Officials said the new recommendations provide guidance on how sexual assault response teams should prioritize the safety, privacy and wellbeing of every victim.

“It acknowledges that justice is served and only served when vicitms are listened to, believed, taken seriously and their input into the criminal justice system is valued and respected,” Kaul said.

Sexual assault response teams are encouraged to minimize the potential of survivor trauma when engaging with the criminal justice system through a victim centered approach.

This includes collaborating on supporting victims and providing extensive options and resources for those being cared for.

Statewide data showed that only 5,215 sex offenses were reported in 2022, which officials said is roughly 20% of the number that actually occur.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.