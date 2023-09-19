Wisconsin volleyball ranked no. 1 as they prepare for Big Ten play

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin volleyball holds onto their crowns on top of college volleyball, as they are ranked no. 1 in the AVCA poll.

The Badgers are one of six Big Ten teams in the Top 25. They are joined by Nebraska, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue, and Ohio State.

Ranking Team 1. Wisconsin (9-0) 2. Nebraska (9-0) 3. Florida (8-1) 4. Stanford (7-2) 5. Louisville (9-1) 6. Oregon (10-1) 7. Washington State (10-1) 8. Pitt (8-2) 9. Texas (5-3) 10. BYU (11-1) 11. Creighton (9-2) 12. Minnesota (4-4) 13. Georgia Tech (9-1) 14. Tennessee (9-1) 15. Penn State (6-3) 16. Arkansas (10-2) 17. Kansas (9-1) 18. Baylor (5-4) 19. Purdue (6-3) 20. Houston (7-2) 21. Ohio State (3-6) 22. Kentucky (2-6) 23. Dayton (11-2) 24. Auburn (10-1) T25. Iowa State (9-2)

Western Kentucky (10-4)

Wisconsin opens up Big Ten play this week in arguably the toughest conference in the country. For associate head coach Gary White, the depth of talent in the Big Ten makes for some special volleyball.

“When you look at the top 1 to 14 teams across the conference, just the quality of volleyball that’s being played across those rosters,” White said. “This year, when you’re looking at hitting percentages for teams, you’re seeing some of the top hitting percentages in our country coming out of our conference, some of the top defenses coming out of this conference. The passionate fan bases that we have from top to bottom. That’s the cool part about playing in the Big Ten, is every environment that you go to is a packed house.”

No. 1 Wisconsin opens conference play on the road, when they take on Northwestern on Friday at 7:00 PM.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.