Wohler named conf. DPOW; Fickell prepares Badgers for short work week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With 10 tackles, two interceptions, and a sack on Saturday, junior safety Hunter Wohler was the star of the Badgers’ defense in their 35-14 win over Georgia Southern and those monster stats earned the Muskego native Big Ten Defensive Player of the week honors.

The Badgers open Big Ten play this week on the road at Purdue. But, instead of the normal college football Saturday, the Badgers and Boilermakers square off on Friday night.

The one-day change throws off the whole routine of the Wisconsin coaching staff. Head coach Luke Fickell said the early part of this week is full of late nights and early mornings.

But, asides from the shortened prep time, Fickell actually prefers a Friday night game over a Saturday night game because there are less distractions.

“A Friday, for me, is better when you’re playing Friday night because there’s not all these games to watch during the day and whatever’s on TV,” Fickell said. “All the people that want to talk about the games and make their predictions and things. Fridays are great because there’s none of that, so it’s not like our guys are distracted from watching it. But, we do more on a night game. We’ll spend a good hour with some walk throughs, get guys together, you know, not just letting them kind of sit and lay around in a hotel room.”

Wisconsin and Purdue kickoff on Friday at 6:00 PM.

