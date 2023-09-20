2 Fitchburg officers hurt in confrontation over vehicle being towed

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) – Two Fitchburg Police Department officers were injured Tuesday during a confrontation that began when a large group of people gathered around a tow truck driver who was trying to move a vehicle, the police department reported.

According to the police department statement, the tow truck driver was attaching the vehicle when the group formed. FPD did not say why the vehicle was being moved. When officers were called someone told police that the driver had been shoved during the encounter.

When officers arrived at the scene, in the 3300 block of Leopold Way, they started taking one of the suspects into custody when one of the officers was kicked in the face.

As that person was eventually being apprehended, another person allegedly charged the officer detaining the initial suspect. That second person also is accused of injuring another officer while resisting arrest.

The FPD statement noted the size of the crowd and the events after officers arrived led to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Department being called in as well.

