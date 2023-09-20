2 Fitchburg officers hurt in confrontation over vehicle being towed

By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) – Two Fitchburg Police Department officers were injured Tuesday during a confrontation that began when a large group of people gathered around a tow truck driver who was trying to move a vehicle, the police department reported.

According to the police department statement, the tow truck driver was attaching the vehicle when the group formed. FPD did not say why the vehicle was being moved. When officers were called someone told police that the driver had been shoved during the encounter.

When officers arrived at the scene, in the 3300 block of Leopold Way, they started taking one of the suspects into custody when one of the officers was kicked in the face.

As that person was eventually being apprehended, another person allegedly charged the officer detaining the initial suspect. That second person also is accused of injuring another officer while resisting arrest.

The FPD statement noted the size of the crowd and the events after officers arrived led to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Department being called in as well.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Wisconsin-Madison reported a decline in freshman enrollment for the fall 2023...
UW-Madison freshmen enrollment drops, just as planned
Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 30-year-old man dead
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 51-year-old Dax Bakken of Madison,...
Name released of Madison man who died after competing in Ironman
The sign outside La Follette High School, in Madison, on Jan. 29, 2022. A student is accused of...
La Follette High student attacks principal after his name was called over loudspeaker, complaint states

Latest News

FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
Kraft says the wrappers could pose a choking hazard.
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices
The Wisconsin legislature meets on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, for a special session that would...
Wisconsin Legislature set to reject governor’s special session on child care, worker shortages
Darlington Elementary/Middle School earned a 2023 National Blue Ribbon award for Exemplary...
Two southern Wisconsin schools earn national Blue Ribbon awards