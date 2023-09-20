988 offers American Sign Language resources

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has a new resource for those who need mental health support. With this inclusion, the lifeline is now more accessible to some communities.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the addition of American Sign Language (ASL) services to 988.

“People who are deaf and hard of hearing will be able to have an ASL interpreter that they can speak with directly by clicking on the ASL now button on 988lifeline.org,” Caroline Crehan-Neumann, the Wisconsin Department of Human Services Crisis Services Coordinator said.

The addition comes with the acknowledgment that mental health resources are needed for all people.

“We know that people who have different abilities are not excluded from having mental health, substance use or suicidal crises,” Crehan-Neumann said. “We have gotten a lot of questions just across the nation and in Wisconsin. How are we going to reach people who need mental health and substance use and suicidal crisis help who may have additional barriers or challenges? So, this is a very welcome announcement.”

“For 988 to add this new feature of the ASL allows signers to be able to just access a counselor that’s trained in ASL, which just obviously is a huge improvement or a step towards inclusivity,” Nicole Jones, an ASL professor at UW-Eau Claire said. “That’s a really big deal.”

Crehan-Neumann said 988 has already provided more mental health services here in Wisconsin.

“We have far surpassed the volume that we were projected to receive in the first 12 months,” Crehan-Neumann said. “So, we were projected to receive about 55,000 calls and we received about 72,000 calls.”

Crehan-Neumann said the ASL services are just the latest way to make mental health resources more available for anyone who may need it.

“We are hoping that in the coming months and years, both at the state level and at the federal level, some of those additional barriers can be removed,” Crehan-Neumann said.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports in the first year after being launched, the 988 Wisconsin Lifeline received nearly 92,000 contacts for support through calls, texts and online chats.

For those who need it, help is available, including dialing the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.