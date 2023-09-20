988 offers American Sign Language resources

By Kim Leadholm
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has a new resource for those who need mental health support. With this inclusion, the lifeline is now more accessible to some communities.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the addition of American Sign Language (ASL) services to 988.

“People who are deaf and hard of hearing will be able to have an ASL interpreter that they can speak with directly by clicking on the ASL now button on 988lifeline.org,” Caroline Crehan-Neumann, the Wisconsin Department of Human Services Crisis Services Coordinator said.

The addition comes with the acknowledgment that mental health resources are needed for all people.

“We know that people who have different abilities are not excluded from having mental health, substance use or suicidal crises,” Crehan-Neumann said. “We have gotten a lot of questions just across the nation and in Wisconsin. How are we going to reach people who need mental health and substance use and suicidal crisis help who may have additional barriers or challenges? So, this is a very welcome announcement.”

“For 988 to add this new feature of the ASL allows signers to be able to just access a counselor that’s trained in ASL, which just obviously is a huge improvement or a step towards inclusivity,” Nicole Jones, an ASL professor at UW-Eau Claire said. “That’s a really big deal.”

Crehan-Neumann said 988 has already provided more mental health services here in Wisconsin.

“We have far surpassed the volume that we were projected to receive in the first 12 months,” Crehan-Neumann said. “So, we were projected to receive about 55,000 calls and we received about 72,000 calls.”

Crehan-Neumann said the ASL services are just the latest way to make mental health resources more available for anyone who may need it.

“We are hoping that in the coming months and years, both at the state level and at the federal level, some of those additional barriers can be removed,” Crehan-Neumann said.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports in the first year after being launched, the 988 Wisconsin Lifeline received nearly 92,000 contacts for support through calls, texts and online chats.

For those who need it, help is available, including dialing the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Drew Severson with the Janesville Police Dept. and conservation warden Austin Schumacher...
Controversy swirls over killing of world-class buck in Janesville
The University of Wisconsin-Madison reported a decline in freshman enrollment for the fall 2023...
UW-Madison freshmen enrollment drops, just as planned
Luke Bryan
Major delays expected when Luke Bryan comes to town Friday night
Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 30-year-old man dead
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says

Latest News

Flooding at UW-Madison’s Engineering Centers Building cancels class
Highs will reach the 70s and lower 80s for today.
Warm Temperatures Expected Today
The Dane Co. Sheriff's office has been using Flock cameras over the last year.
Dane Co. Sheriff touts Flock cameras, hopes to keep devices around
United Way launches 2023 Community Campaign at Breese Stevens
Some Burlington residents will head to the polls Tuesday to vote in a special election, and...
Bipartisan group of Wisconsin lawmakers propose ranked-choice voting and top-five primaries