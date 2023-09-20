Algoma couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

When an Algoma couple said “I do” in 1948, they kept that promise.
By Emily Reilly
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Algoma Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a celebration you don’t see very often at an assisted living facility in Algoma: 75 years of marriage. Just a few weeks ago, Ella and Lloyd were surprised by Unity Hospice with decorations, a cake, and a corsage and boutonniere and assisted the couple with a vow renewal of 75 years.

“All of sudden.. the place was filled! And when I came in .. they had balloons.. they had all these decorations out there,” said Ella.

In the late 1940′s in the US, World War II had recently ended, Bing Crosby was topping the charts, but at a dance in Northeast Wisconsin, Ella and Lloyd’s love story was just starting. Ella described the night she first met her future husband.

“One fellow came and asked me to dance.. and I danced with him. He said, “my friend is up there by the bar” he took me over and introduced me to Lloyd,” said Ella.

After that night, the rest was history. Ella and Lloyd never had children, and Lloyd was one of the first men in Kewaunee county called to serve in the Korean war in 1952. During their time apart, they frequently stayed in touch.

“When he was gone, everyday he wrote me a letter. I got a letter every day,” Ella reflected.

Ella and Lloyd say the two ingredients that’s led to decades of a happy and healthy marriage: trust and love.

“That’s why I think the 75 years have been as good as they have,” said Ella. “He’s always a sweetheart.”

