American Family Insurance, Village Diaper Bank team up to address diaper need
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Addressing diaper need was the focus Wednesday for American Family Insurance and the Village Diaper Bank.
The company partnered with the Village Diaper Bank, helping pack around 13,000 diapers into 500 Joy Kits that will be sent out to partner agencies in several cities.
American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation Community and Social Impact Advisor Helen Powling said the Diaper Bank is addressing a huge gap in the community right now, and said employees come away with an appreciation and closeness after volunteering.
“Families are having to make choices between housing, food and having their child be clean and in a fresh diaper, and that’s something we don’t ever want to be a question for our neighbors,” Powling said.
More than 50 teammates worked to bundle the diapers Wednesday.
