American Family Insurance, Village Diaper Bank team up to address diaper need

Addressing diaper need was the focus Wednesday for American Family Insurance and the Village Diaper Bank.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Addressing diaper need was the focus Wednesday for American Family Insurance and the Village Diaper Bank.

The company partnered with the Village Diaper Bank, helping pack around 13,000 diapers into 500 Joy Kits that will be sent out to partner agencies in several cities.

American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation Community and Social Impact Advisor Helen Powling said the Diaper Bank is addressing a huge gap in the community right now, and said employees come away with an appreciation and closeness after volunteering.

American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation partners with the United Way to address diaper need...
American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation partners with the United Way to address diaper need in Madison.(NBC15)

“Families are having to make choices between housing, food and having their child be clean and in a fresh diaper, and that’s something we don’t ever want to be a question for our neighbors,” Powling said.

More than 50 teammates worked to bundle the diapers Wednesday.

American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation partners with the United Way to address diaper need...
American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation partners with the United Way to address diaper need in Madison.(NBC15)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Wisconsin-Madison reported a decline in freshman enrollment for the fall 2023...
UW-Madison freshmen enrollment drops, just as planned
Sgt. Drew Severson with the Janesville Police Dept. and conservation warden Austin Schumacher...
Controversy swirls over killing of world-class buck in Janesville
Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 30-year-old man dead
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 51-year-old Dax Bakken of Madison,...
Name released of Madison man who died after competing in Ironman

Latest News

‘Stop track tragedies,’ A message from railroad officials amid Rail Safety Week
Darlington Elementary/Middle School earned a 2023 National Blue Ribbon award for Exemplary...
Two southern Wisconsin schools earn national Blue Ribbon awards
Janesville’s Monroe Elementary School and Darlington Elementary/Middle School were each one of...
Two southern Wisconsin schools earn national Blue Ribbon awards
The Wisconsin legislature meets on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, for a special session that would...
Wisconsin Legislature rejects governor’s special session on child care, worker shortages
Republicans in the Senate and Assembly convened the session as required by law, but adjourned...
Wisconsin Legislature rejects governor’s special session on child care, worker shortages