Bank of America to raise minimum wage to $23 in October

By 2025, Bank of America’s minimum hourly wage will have increased by nearly $14 per hour since 2010.
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Bank America will raise its minimum hourly wage to $23 in October, working toward a goal of raising the minimum hourly pay to $25 by 2025.

The company shared the news in a statement Wednesday.

The pay increase will increase the minimum salary to almost $48,000 for full-time employees.

“Providing a competitive minimum rate of pay is foundational,” Sheri Bronstein, the bank’s chief human resources officer, said in the statement.

By 2025, Bank of America’s minimum hourly wage will have increased by nearly $14 per hour, or more than 121%, since 2010.

