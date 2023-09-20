Beloit man sentenced to federal prison for sexual exploitation of a child

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beloit man was sentenced to 22 ½ years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a child on Tuesday.

Everett Wescott, 32, pleaded guilty to these charges on June 6, 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A 15-year-old girl told police that Wescott had assaulted her beginning when she was 12 years old. He travelled across state lines with her in order to assault her and recorded himself having sex with her on an iPhone. Wescott admitted to these accusations.

Wescott was previously indicted in August 2022 for transporting a minor between state lines in March 2021 and using a phone to make child pornography in January 2020 and September 2021.

At his sentencing Tuesday, the judge said Wescott’s conduct “could hardly be more sinister,” and that this warranted a lengthy sentence. His sentence also includes a 25-year term of supervised release following his prison time.

