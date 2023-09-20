Beloit man sentenced to federal prison for sexual exploitation of a child

By Abigail Leavins
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beloit man was sentenced to 22 ½ years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a child on Tuesday.

Everett Wescott, 32, pleaded guilty to these charges on June 6, 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A 15-year-old girl told police that Wescott had assaulted her beginning when she was 12 years old. He travelled across state lines with her in order to assault her and recorded himself having sex with her on an iPhone. Wescott admitted to these accusations.

Wescott was previously indicted in August 2022 for transporting a minor between state lines in March 2021 and using a phone to make child pornography in January 2020 and September 2021.

At his sentencing Tuesday, the judge said Wescott’s conduct “could hardly be more sinister,” and that this warranted a lengthy sentence. His sentence also includes a 25-year term of supervised release following his prison time.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Wisconsin-Madison reported a decline in freshman enrollment for the fall 2023...
UW-Madison freshmen enrollment drops, just as planned
The Meadowlands
The Meadowlands considered a chronic nuisance property, again
Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 30-year-old man dead
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 51-year-old Dax Bakken of Madison,...
Name released of Madison man who died after competing in Ironman
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says

Latest News

New Orleans Police say a man who was shot in Central City overnight may have been shot during a...
Man arrested for threatening children, hitting adults
Kids playing in village of Fond Blanc, Haiti
Foundation hosting event to raise support for Haiti
Earnest Ferguson
‘Blessed’: Navy veteran from Georgia gets life-saving transplant in Madison
Thanks to a team of doctors in Madison and the love from a brother, a Navy veteran can breathe...
‘Blessed’: Navy veteran from Georgia gets life-saving transplant in Madison