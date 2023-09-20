FDA says it needs more research before deciding to approve nasal spray to treat dangerous allergies

Federal regulators declined to approve a nasal spray to treat severe allergic reactions late Tuesday, calling for more research.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Federal regulators declined to approve a nasal spray to treat severe allergic reactions late Tuesday, calling for more research on what would have been the first alternative to injections using devices such as an EpiPen.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration told ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego, that the company needs to conduct another study on repeat doses of epinephrine, a drug that halts potentially life-threatening reactions, called anaphylaxis, using the company’s nasal spray device compared with injections.

The move comes four months after an FDA advisory committee recommended approval of the device, dubbed neffy. The FDA is not required to follow the committee’s recommendations, though it usually does.

FILE: A set of EpiPens are seen in this undated photo. The FDA has denied approval of a...
FILE: A set of EpiPens are seen in this undated photo. The FDA has denied approval of a needle-free version of epinephrine and requested more information about the needle-free allergy drug.(WFMZ via CNN Newsource)

Richard Lowenthal, president and chief executive of ARS, said in a statement that the company would appeal the FDA’s decision and resubmit an application in early 2024.

The ARS product is one of several needle-free devices being developed to treat dangerous reactions to food, insect stings and medications. Such a device could alter treatment for the between 33 million and 45 million Americans with severe allergies to food and other triggers.

Advocates for people with allergies said they were “frustrated” by the FDA’s request for more research.

“Our community believe this innovation would finally come to the more than 10% of Americans with life-threatening food allergies, but instead, the FDA will force us to wait even longer,” Sung Poblete, chief executive of Food Allergy Research & Education, a nonprofit group, said in a statement.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Wisconsin-Madison reported a decline in freshman enrollment for the fall 2023...
UW-Madison freshmen enrollment drops, just as planned
Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 30-year-old man dead
Sgt. Drew Severson with the Janesville Police Dept. and conservation warden Austin Schumacher...
Controversy swirls over killing of world-class buck in Janesville
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 51-year-old Dax Bakken of Madison,...
Name released of Madison man who died after competing in Ironman

Latest News

A 21-year-old man died following a crash on Hwy. 30, the Madison Police Dept. reported.
Motorcycle rider dies after crash on Madison’s east side
Federal regulators declined to approve a nasal spray to treat severe allergic reactions late...
FDA says it needs more research before deciding to approve nasal spray to treat dangerous allergies
By 2025, Bank of America’s minimum hourly wage will have increased by nearly $14 per hour since...
Bank of America to raise minimum wage to $23 in October
NBC15's Pet of the Week is Amy, from Underdog Pet Rescue.
NBC15′s Pet of the Week Amy needs a little love and a lot of treats