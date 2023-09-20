The First Day Of Fall Will Feel More Like Summer

Enjoy it before the rain comes back
Sun, showers, warmer and then cooler into the weekend
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Mostly sunny and warm tomorrow
  • Showery for Friday
  • Cooler and wetter by the end of the weekend
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds opened up a bit this afternoon allowing for the sun to shine in and temperatures to rise.  Highs today reached up into the upper 70s, while some of us in our northern counties made it to 80.  High pressure has moved to the east of us keeping us in a flow from the south.  This means that temperatures will continue to stay above average through the end of the week.

Tonight, we’ll keep the clouds in, and lows will drop to near 60 and we’re not going to rule out the possibility of some scattered showers.  Then Thursday will continue our warm trend with more sunshine expected and showers mostly staying at bay during the morning and afternoon hours.  Then for early evening we could expect some showers and a possible thunderstorms to move in from the south.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Friday will be a mix of clouds and sun during the day as well as off and on scattered showers during the day with highs still reaching above average with temperatures reaching into the upper 70s.

Looking Ahead...

By the time you wake up on Saturday morning, fall will have arrived, and for Saturday we’re looking at the best day for our weekend with temperatures feeling more like summer and plenty of sunshine.  Showers and clouds move in for Sunday with temperatures heading down into the lower 70s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Wisconsin-Madison reported a decline in freshman enrollment for the fall 2023...
UW-Madison freshmen enrollment drops, just as planned
Sgt. Drew Severson with the Janesville Police Dept. and conservation warden Austin Schumacher...
Controversy swirls over killing of world-class buck in Janesville
Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 30-year-old man dead
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 51-year-old Dax Bakken of Madison,...
Name released of Madison man who died after competing in Ironman

Latest News

Sun, showers, warmer and then cooler into the weekend
Mixed bag of weather this week
Temperatures stay above average through the weekend.
Warmer & more active pattern to end the week
Warmer & more active pattern to end the week
Super 7-Day forecast - Wednesday
Multiple rain chances ahead
Warmer & more active pattern to end the week