The First Day Of Fall Will Feel More Like Summer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds opened up a bit this afternoon allowing for the sun to shine in and temperatures to rise. Highs today reached up into the upper 70s, while some of us in our northern counties made it to 80. High pressure has moved to the east of us keeping us in a flow from the south. This means that temperatures will continue to stay above average through the end of the week.

Tonight, we’ll keep the clouds in, and lows will drop to near 60 and we’re not going to rule out the possibility of some scattered showers. Then Thursday will continue our warm trend with more sunshine expected and showers mostly staying at bay during the morning and afternoon hours. Then for early evening we could expect some showers and a possible thunderstorms to move in from the south.

Friday will be a mix of clouds and sun during the day as well as off and on scattered showers during the day with highs still reaching above average with temperatures reaching into the upper 70s.

By the time you wake up on Saturday morning, fall will have arrived, and for Saturday we’re looking at the best day for our weekend with temperatures feeling more like summer and plenty of sunshine. Showers and clouds move in for Sunday with temperatures heading down into the lower 70s.

