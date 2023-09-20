Keep the rain gear handy this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The fall equinox is early this Saturday morning, making this the first official weekend of fall! Temperatures won’t be very fall-like, with many locations expecting above-average warmth.

However, there will be rain chances to watch as a large weather-maker moves in from the Rockies. This system could bring multiple days of rain chances to some locations, so you’ll likely want to keep the umbrella or rain jacket nearby this weekend.

Southern Wisconsin

Scattered showers look to move for the first half of Friday, thanks to a small wave of energy ahead of the main weather-maker. Skies will be partly cloudy later in the day as the rain gradually clears. Highs will be in the mid and upper 70s. Overnight, skies become cloudy with additional shower chances and temperatures in the low 60s.

Saturday looks like the driest day of the weekend, but isolated showers are still expected. Highs will reach the mid and upper 70s once again with partly sunny skies. More rain looks likely on Sunday, with highs a few degrees cooler.

Northeastern Wisconsin

Friday will be mostly sunny, with comfortable but warm temperatures in the mid-70s for most. A few showers will move in overnight on Friday, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures cooling to the low 60s by Saturday morning. Much of Saturday should be dry, but scattered rain will become possible later in the day. There will be more clouds than sunshine. Highs remain in the mid-70s.

Temperatures will be cooler on Sunday, with mainly overcast skies. More scattered showers will be possible during the second half of the day.

Northwestern Wisconsin & Eastern Minnesota

Friday should be dry leading into the weekend, though skies will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Temperatures will reach the mid and upper 70s, with breezy winds out of the southeast. A few showers and storms will begin to move in Friday night with overcast skies, and low temperatures in the 60s.

Scattered showers continue through Saturday, skies will remain mostly overcast. Temperatures will be in the 70s for most, with winds breezy out of the east. Rain chances increase Saturday night into Sunday, with Sunday looking like the wettest day of the weekend. Scattered showers and storms look likely, with strong southeasterly winds with gusts of 30 mph. High temperatures will be around 70°.

Eastern Iowa & Northern Illinois

Scattered rain looks likely for the first half of Friday, with the chance for a few showers to linger into the afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny, with highs in the mid and upper 70s for most. Overnight skies will remain partly cloudy, with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Low temperatures will dip to the upper 50s.

Saturday will be a mix of clouds and sun depending on the location. There’s a chance for a few showers but most of the day should be dry. Highs will reach the mid and upper 70s once again. Rain looks likely along the Mississippi River Valley on Sunday, with lower rain chances farther east. Highs will be cooler, in the low 70s.

