Madison council passes ordinance allowing miniature pigs in the city

Rudi the pig at the home of Paula Niedenthal
Rudi the pig at the home of Paula Niedenthal(Paula Niedenthal)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison city council voted to amend an ordinance to allow miniature pigs inside the city Tuesday night.

The decision came with lots of discussion from different alders, and ended with an 11-8 vote. They also approved an amendment to limit pet pigs to one pig per household.

This comes after owners of Rudi, a beloved bike path miniature pig, were told the pig was not allowed in Madison in July, per an ordinance prohibiting pigs in the city.

District 13 Alder Tag Evers was the one who defended Rudi, and introduced the amendment.

“They were pretty much minding their own business and providing a lot of joy to neighborhood residents and folks walking along the bike path,” District 13 Alder Tag Evers said. “And then someone complained.”

Rudi’s owner Paula Niedenthal had said she believed miniature pigs should be allowed, because they bring a source of joy to people who see them.

“I think they’re certainly enjoying pigs that other people who know what they’re doing are offering them, almost like a passing zoo,” Niedenthal said.

Several Madison residents had put up signs in support of Rudi, saying he should be allowed to stay.

