Madison police searching for suspect in armed robbery

By Abigail Leavins
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Todd Dr. around 8 p.m. in response to an armed robbery with two victims.

The victims told police that the male suspect told them to get on the ground and give them their wallets. One said they saw the suspect with a gun and that the suspect put the gun into his back when he demanded the wallet.

The suspect then fled on foot.

Police are searching for a man fitting the description of around 30-35 years old, 5′6,” last seen wearing navy pants and a blue sweatshirt.

Madison police did not say if either victim was injured or the value of what the suspect stole.

Anyone with information

