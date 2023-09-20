Madison radio station prevents hunger through Request-a-Thon

The 105.5 Triple M Request-a-Thon is returning to the airwaves Thursday.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 105.5 Triple M Request-a-Thon is returning to the airwaves Thursday.

The Madison radio station is inviting listeners to call in with a song of their choice between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Donating a minimum of $50 will land listeners a chance to pick a song, with donations going towards Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

Triple M Host Jonathan Suttin says the event gives back while offering a unique chance to personalize what you hear on the radio.

“I mean, everybody’s got a favorite song right? But you don’t always hear that favorite song on the radio,” Suttin said. “But today, you can really bend our format as much as you want. And this is really a fun way. Here you’re giving, but you also get a little something back, something different coming out of the radio speakers that you might not normally hear.”

Alliant Energy says they will also match the first $15,000 raised.

To participate, call 608-284-8000 or go to www.secondharvestsw.org/request during the timeframe on Thursday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Wisconsin-Madison reported a decline in freshman enrollment for the fall 2023...
UW-Madison freshmen enrollment drops, just as planned
Sgt. Drew Severson with the Janesville Police Dept. and conservation warden Austin Schumacher...
Controversy swirls over killing of world-class buck in Janesville
Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 30-year-old man dead
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 51-year-old Dax Bakken of Madison,...
Name released of Madison man who died after competing in Ironman

Latest News

Analysts Bill McCoshen and Mike Browne are here to unspin today's political headlines.
Unspun: Political experts break down redistricting challenge, brief special session
The 105.5 Triple M Request-a-Thon is returning to the airwaves Thursday.
Request-a-Thon raises money through songs on the radio
The workouts are accessible in terms of ability and fitness level.
November Project brings exciting workout experience to Madison
But the summer feel lingers
The First Day Of Fall Will Feel More Like Summer