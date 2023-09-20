Madison radio station prevents hunger through Request-a-Thon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 105.5 Triple M Request-a-Thon is returning to the airwaves Thursday.

The Madison radio station is inviting listeners to call in with a song of their choice between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Donating a minimum of $50 will land listeners a chance to pick a song, with donations going towards Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

Triple M Host Jonathan Suttin says the event gives back while offering a unique chance to personalize what you hear on the radio.

“I mean, everybody’s got a favorite song right? But you don’t always hear that favorite song on the radio,” Suttin said. “But today, you can really bend our format as much as you want. And this is really a fun way. Here you’re giving, but you also get a little something back, something different coming out of the radio speakers that you might not normally hear.”

Alliant Energy says they will also match the first $15,000 raised.

To participate, call 608-284-8000 or go to www.secondharvestsw.org/request during the timeframe on Thursday.

