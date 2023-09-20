Madison’s Naked Bike Ride takes brief spotlight in heated U.S. Judiciary Hearing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Bicyclists pedaling naked through the streets of Madison over the summer took centerstage on Capitol Hill for a moment on Wednesday as a congressmember took the opportunity during a House Judiciary Committee hearing to ask U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland about allegations raised after the June event.

During the hearing, several House Republicans accused Garland of the “weaponization” of his agency under President Joe Biden, protecting the president’s son Hunter Biden, and going after former President Donald Trump. But, when Wisconsin Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany got his turn, he brought the questioning closer to home – and right into downtown Madison.

“I want to close real quickly with this,” Tiffany told Garland, following his questions about crime in Minnesota and the fentanyl crisis. The congressman, who represents much of the northern portion of Wisconsin, changed subjects to Madison’s edition of the Naked Bike Ride, which is held in many cities across the country.

Tiffany echoed allegations made shortly after the event that a child had participated that day and referenced a letter the representative said his office sent several weeks afterwards.

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) asks Attorney General Merrick Garland about allegations raised following Madison's Naked Bike Ride over the summer. (CNN)

“Do you think that’s a problem and why did you not answer our letter from two months ago,” Tiffany asked the nation’s top law enforcement officer. Garland responded by saying he would see have the DOJ’s Office of Legislative Affairs respond later to the question.

“It sounds like you are asking a question about state and local law enforcement,” Garland said, adding in reference to Tiffany’s question about his query, “We get hundreds and hundreds of letters.”

In the final words of the exchange and right before yielding, Tiffany accused state and local law enforcement of not acting.

Soon after the bike ride, Dane Co. Supervisor Jeff Weigand had called on the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Dept. to investigate an assertion at the time that a ten-year-old was allowed to participate. Weigand stated he was sent an email and picture of “what appears to be a child, surrounded by naked adults riding bicycles around the Wisconsin Capital.”

On Wednesday, Weigand said the Madison Police Dept. has not answered his questions about the allegation and – to his knowledge – has not cited or arrested anyone; and he said the Sheriff’s Office had not investigated as well.

NBC15 News has reached out to both the police department and sheriff’s office about any potential investigation in light of Weigand’s comments and will update this story with any response.

