Man arrested for threatening children, hitting adults

By Abigail Leavins
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An intoxicated man fought with several adults and threatened children with a hammer in an apartment on Madison’s north side early Tuesday morning, according to the Madison police department.

A man told officers that there was a banging noise on the exterior door of his apartment building around 2:45 a.m. The man left his apartment to investigate the noise, then a stranger pushed his way inside.

The stranger started fighting with several people inside. He hit adults and threatened two children with a hammer.

Madison police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Monterey Dr. in response to the situation.

The 26-year-old man was arrested for burglary, resisting an officer, outstanding warrants and a Wisconsin DOJ Department of Corrections hold, among other things. He was taken to the Dane County jail.

