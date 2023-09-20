Motorcycle rider dies after crash on Madison’s east side

A 21-year-old man died following a crash on Hwy. 30, the Madison Police Dept. reported.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Speed was likely a factor in a late-night crash on Madison’s east side that claimed the life of a motorcycle rider, Madison Police Dept. investigators have found.

According to an MPD statement, the rider was on eastbound Hwy. 30, near Thompson Road, when he crashed. An off-duty EMS worker stopped and was fighting to save him until first responders arrived at the scene shortly before 10 p.m.

The 21-year-old man passed away early the following morning, the statement noted. His name has not been released at this time.

The MPD report did not indicate if any other vehicles had been involved. Investigators are not sure whether he was wearing a helmet.

