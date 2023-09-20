Name released of woman killed in Janesville motorcycle crash

One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Janesville Saturday afternoon.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Illinois woman who died in a motorcycle collision over the weekend.

The Medical Examiner’s statement identified her as Carrie Chandler, of Rockford, and the preliminary investigation confirmed she died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Chandler, 60, was riding with a group of motorcyclists in the 100 block of S. Garfield Ave. on Saturday afternoon when one of them collided with a parked car, according to the Janesville Police Dept. A second motorcycle then struck the first one, the JPD statement continued.

Chandler was pronounced dead at the scene, the Medical Examiner reported. The police department did not indicate which motorcycle she had been riding.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Wisconsin-Madison reported a decline in freshman enrollment for the fall 2023...
UW-Madison freshmen enrollment drops, just as planned
Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 30-year-old man dead
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 51-year-old Dax Bakken of Madison,...
Name released of Madison man who died after competing in Ironman
The sign outside La Follette High School, in Madison, on Jan. 29, 2022. A student is accused of...
La Follette High student attacks principal after his name was called over loudspeaker, complaint states

Latest News

NBC15's Mackenzie Davis shares more on a year-round workout group promoting inclusivity,...
November Project Fitness Experience in Madison
The Madison city council voted to amend an ordinance to allow miniature pigs inside the city...
Madison council passes ordinance allowing miniature pigs in the city
Rafters pitcher Jacob Rosenkranz suffered brain injury in August practice.
Rafters all-star suffers serious brain injury
Madison Police Department logo
Madison police searching for suspect in armed robbery