Name released of woman killed in Janesville motorcycle crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Illinois woman who died in a motorcycle collision over the weekend.

The Medical Examiner’s statement identified her as Carrie Chandler, of Rockford, and the preliminary investigation confirmed she died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Chandler, 60, was riding with a group of motorcyclists in the 100 block of S. Garfield Ave. on Saturday afternoon when one of them collided with a parked car, according to the Janesville Police Dept. A second motorcycle then struck the first one, the JPD statement continued.

Chandler was pronounced dead at the scene, the Medical Examiner reported. The police department did not indicate which motorcycle she had been riding.

