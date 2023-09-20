NBC15′s Pet of the Week Amy needs a little love and a lot of treats

This Wednesday’s NBC15 Pet of the Week is a little bit shy when you first meet her, but explodes with sweetness once she gets to know you.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This Wednesday’s NBC15 Pet of the Week is a little bit shy when you first meet her, but explodes with sweetness once she gets to know you.

Amy is only one-and-a-half years old and recently moved to Madison from a shelter in Mississippi that was overcrowded at the time.

She’s still a little underweight, so will definitely all those treats you’ll want to give her when she looks up with those puppy dog eyes.

NBC15's Pet of the Week is Amy, from Underdog Pet Rescue.
NBC15's Pet of the Week is Amy, from Underdog Pet Rescue.

She’s currently in foster care and is doing well with other dogs and kids. She may not like being in a home with other cats, though.

Amy’s available to at Underdog Pet Rescue. You can find more information about her here or click here to fill out an application.

