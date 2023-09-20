Newborn baby found dead in vehicle parked in home’s backyard, police say

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLIARD, Ohio (Gray News) – Officials in Ohio said a newborn baby died after it was left in a hot vehicle parked in the backyard of a home Wednesday.

Officers with the Hilliard Division of Police were called to the home just before 9 a.m. after medics with the Norwich Township Fire Department responded to the home for a medical emergency and found evidence that a child was recently born there.

Officers searched the home where they found the baby in a vehicle parked in the backyard.

The officers administered CPR, and the child was taken to the hospital, where it was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine how the baby died.

Officials said a woman believed to be the child’s mother was taken to an area hospital.

“This is a heartbreaking situation and one of the worst calls to receive,” Chief of Police Michael Woods said. “We’re focused on determining what happened to this child.”

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with related information is asked to call police at 614-876-7321.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Wisconsin-Madison reported a decline in freshman enrollment for the fall 2023...
UW-Madison freshmen enrollment drops, just as planned
Sgt. Drew Severson with the Janesville Police Dept. and conservation warden Austin Schumacher...
Controversy swirls over killing of world-class buck in Janesville
Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 30-year-old man dead
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 51-year-old Dax Bakken of Madison,...
Name released of Madison man who died after competing in Ironman

Latest News

police
Portage PD: 2-year-old revived after suffering opioid overdose, 33-year-old faces charges
Police searched the home and reported finding fentanyl, THC, other drugs and drug...
Portage PD: 2-year-old revived after suffering opioid overdose, 33-year-old faces charges
According to an MPD statement, the rider was on eastbound Hwy. 30, near Thompson Road, when he...
Motorcycle rider dies after crash on Madison’s east side
A 7-year-old girl is home recovering after a dart went inside her nose.
7-year-old girl survives ‘freak accident’ after dart gets stuck in her skull
The couple said it looked like something hit the roof, possibly debris from a plane or a...
Couple perplexed after they find their home’s roof tiles mysteriously torn up