NFL player celebrates first touchdown with unique photoshoot

Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson scored his first career touchdown in his 31st game...
Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson scored his first career touchdown in his 31st game on Sunday, but he had to save the celebration for social media.(Instagram/k_granson18 via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson scored his first career touchdown in his 31st game on Sunday, but he had to save the celebration for social media.

Officials initially ruled he was short of scoring. They reversed the decision upon review, but not in time for Granson to do an on-field celebration.

So, in the following days, he took to Instagram with some funny photos.

He posted a series of pictures with his touchdown ball cradled in a towel alongside his partner, imitating a photoshoot for a newborn child.

Posing with a flower behind his ear, Granson is seen lifting the touchdown ball aloft like an infant.

The caption read, “After three years of trying… it’s finally here,” and included a baby bottle emoji.

Granson plans to deliver on his preseason promise to give his first touchdown ball to his mother.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Wisconsin-Madison reported a decline in freshman enrollment for the fall 2023...
UW-Madison freshmen enrollment drops, just as planned
Sgt. Drew Severson with the Janesville Police Dept. and conservation warden Austin Schumacher...
Controversy swirls over killing of world-class buck in Janesville
Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 30-year-old man dead
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 51-year-old Dax Bakken of Madison,...
Name released of Madison man who died after competing in Ironman

Latest News

Police lights
Newborn baby found dead in vehicle parked in home’s backyard, police say
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation in October
Janesville Police Department is searching for the suspect in a Wednesday morning robbery.
Janesville Police Dept. searching for suspect in gas station robbery
Calvin Tyler Hensley, 17, reportedly died in an ATV crash in West Virginia over the weekend.
‘We are heartbroken’: 17-year-old high school student dies in ATV crash
FILE - Former officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer Randy Roedema, right,...
Elijah McClain died after a police stop and ketamine injection. Now, 2 officers are on trial