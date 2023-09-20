November Project brings exciting workout experience to Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s a workout group in Madison turning heads year round. Running-based group ‘November Project’ breaks a sweat twice a week in the morning, no matter the weather.

Runners, workout enthusiasts and even just people looking for a sense of community take to Bascom Hill and the Capitol Square for a circuit-style workout on Wednesday and Friday mornings.

“Since it’s outside, we just use the built environment,” Halie Weigel, co-leader of November Project-Madison, said. “We use benches, we use steps, whatever we have we use it.”

The workouts are accessible in terms of ability and fitness level.

November Project meets at Bascom Hill on Wednesday mornings at 5:45 a.m. and 6:28 a.m. (Mackenzie Davis)

“You can walk the whole workout if you want. You can sprint the whole workout if you want. We have people who do both,” Weigel said. “For most exercises, we’re able to give people a modification suggestion to make it more difficult or easier.”

Weigel says the workouts, which are Wednesday mornings at Bascom Hill and Friday mornings at the capitol, are like “adult recess.”

“Come for the community. Even if you don’t like working out, a lot of the people here don’t even come for the workout, they come to meet people. If you’re new in town, this is a great place to be because everyone is just so welcoming,” she said.

The Madison chapter of the November Project started in February of 2013. Co-leaders say, no matter the weather, they’re outside working out.

“The bad weather kind of brings people together in a really cool way,” co-leader Caitlin Hussey said. “You wake up and you go ‘Ugh it’s raining. Ugh it’s snowing.’ If you show up, you will not regret it. It is very very fun. It’s all weather, all abilities.”

November Project is completely free.

