Portage PD: 2-year-old revived after suffering opioid overdose, 33-year-old faces charges

Police searched the home and reported finding fentanyl, THC, other drugs and drug paraphernalia. They also found US currency.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested a Portage resident after a 2-year-old child was found suffering from an opioid overdose Tuesday and needed to be taken to a hospital.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Portage Police Department officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to the 600 block of E. Howard St. for a 2-year-old who was pulseless and not breathing in the home. First responders performed life-saving measures on the child and determined the 2-year-old was likely having a potentially fatal overdose.

Officials administered two doses of Narcan to the child, who became semi-conscious and regained a pulse. Police stated the toddler was taken to a hospital to be treated. Captain Daniel Garrigan praised the swift response from law enforcement, which saved the child’s life.

A 33-year-old Portage resident was arrested and faces a slew of charges:

  • Child Neglect-Causing Great Bodily Harm
  • 2nd Degree Reckless Endangering Safety
  • Possession of Fentanyl w/Intent to Deliver
  • Possession of Marijuana w/Intent to Deliver
  • Possession of Fentanyl w/Intent to Deliver-On or Near Certain Places
  • Possession of Marijuana w/Intent to Deliver-On or Near Certain Places
  • Maintaining a Drug Dwelling
  • Possession of Illegally Obtained Prescription (Sched. IV)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

