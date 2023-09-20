Portage PD: 2-year-old revived after suffering opioid overdose, 33-year-old faces charges

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested a Portage resident after a 2-year-old child was found suffering from an opioid overdose Tuesday and needed to be taken to a hospital.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Portage Police Department officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to the 600 block of E. Howard St. for a 2-year-old who was pulseless and not breathing in the home. First responders performed life-saving measures on the child and determined the 2-year-old was likely having a potentially fatal overdose.

Officials administered two doses of Narcan to the child, who became semi-conscious and regained a pulse. Police stated the toddler was taken to a hospital to be treated. Captain Daniel Garrigan praised the swift response from law enforcement, which saved the child’s life.

Police searched the home and reported finding fentanyl, THC, other drugs and drug paraphernalia. They also found US currency.

A 33-year-old Portage resident was arrested and faces a slew of charges:

Child Neglect-Causing Great Bodily Harm

2nd Degree Reckless Endangering Safety

Possession of Fentanyl w/Intent to Deliver

Possession of Marijuana w/Intent to Deliver

Possession of Fentanyl w/Intent to Deliver-On or Near Certain Places

Possession of Marijuana w/Intent to Deliver-On or Near Certain Places

Maintaining a Drug Dwelling

Possession of Illegally Obtained Prescription (Sched. IV)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

