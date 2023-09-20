‘Stop track tragedies,’ A message from railroad officials amid Rail Safety Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of ‘Rail Safety Week’ railroad officials are reminding the public to be vigilant while on the tracks in a state with more than 4,200 public railroad crossings.

Wisconsin railroad commissioner Don Vruwink says most railroad-related incidents involve ‘trespassing,’ a person knowingly or unknowingly walking on train tracks.

“If there’s not a lot of trains that go through, people tend to think ‘there’s never one coming,’ and they just take it for granted, there’s nothing coming, that’s when that things can happen, Vruwink said. “Since I’ve been commissioner in March, we’ve had five deaths by the railroads already this year in Wisconsin.”

Vruwink says with over 4,200 public railroad crossings throughout the state, people need to be aware, adding many crossings don’t have lights or gates, just a stop sign or railroad sign.

“And it’s never a good thing to stop on the tracks because most trains are moving faster than what people realize. And that’s always one of the biggest problems,” he said. “And they take usually over a mile to stop. They just can’t stop quickly.”

State coordinator for national organization ‘Operation Livesaver’ Gary Koerner says trains can be hard to hear too.

“The trains traveling through, they’re quiet and if you’re listening to music, you’re so in depth in what you’re looking at on your phone and stuff like that, you don’t hear that train coming and all of a sudden you look up or look behind you and there it is, you know, and it could be way too late,” he said.

Wisconsin Operation Lifesaver educates the community on making safe decisions near railroad tracks. Koerner says no matter someone’s age, they can help prevent track tragedies.

“We’ll come into any organization and actually do presentations. We’ll go to all sorts of things from kindergartners all the way up to local law enforcement, first responders and talk to them about the hazards of trespassing at crossings and stuff like that,” Koerner said.

He says Rail Safety Week is a chance to remind everyone to be safe.

“When you’re coming to your crossing, make sure you do the right thing; stop, look, listen. If you’re thinking about walking down the tracks, stay away, stay off, stay safe. You know, it’s just simple things just if you do them, we can end track tragedies.”

According to Wisconsin Operation Lifesaver, the organization’s goal is to completely end death and injuries due to trespassing and collisions on railroad property.

