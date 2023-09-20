Warm & Wet Stretch Of Weather

Daily Chances Of Rain
High Temps
High Temps(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Much Needed Moisture
  • Still Some Dry Hours
  • Above Normal Temperatures
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some much-needed rain early Monday and it’s not our only chance as we move through the rest of the week. In fact, one of the more active patterns in months is setting up as we move through the next week. This will be great news for the ongoing drought situation, in which we will get an update on Thursday. While there are daily chances of rain, there will also be plenty of dry hours and even some sunshine. In fact, a mild pattern will carry us into the weekend with highs on either side of 80 degrees.

What’s Coming Up...

Increasing clouds tonight with isolated showers and storms. Lows into the upper 50s with a light southeasterly wind. Partly to mostly cloudy at times on Wednesday with isolated showers and storms. Highs into the upper 70s. Partly cloudy Wednesday night with lows around 60 degrees. More of the same Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with highs around 80 degrees and isolated to scattered storms at times. Overnight lows around 60 degrees.

Looking Ahead...

Rain chances start to increase even more by late this weekend into next week with storms becoming likely. This will also bring cooler air as we move into the early and middle point of next week.

