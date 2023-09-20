Warmer & more active pattern to end the week

By Amanda Morgan
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
  • Back to summer-like temps
  • Rain chances return Friday
  • More rain chances through the weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a nice stretch of fall-like temperatures, a little taste of summer warm is returning to end the week! Behind a warm front that moved through overnight, warmer air will be pushing into the region, ushered in by southerly winds.

Temperatures will be above average through the end of the workweek and into the start of the weekend before more seasonable air returns to start next week.

What’s Coming Up...

Skies will be mixed with clouds and sun today, with likely a bit more cloudcover than sunshine. Winds will be lighter than yesterday, but will still help pull in warmer air from the south. Highs will reach the upper 70s for most, with some making it into the lower 80s this afternoon. There is a chance for a stray shower in the evening, but the majority of the region will remain dry.

Clouds remain overnight, with low temperatures staying comfortable in the mid and upper 50s.

Skies will gradually begin to break up on Thursday, allowing for a bit more sunshine than today. High temperatures will again be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Looking Ahead...

Then the active pattern begins to set in starting on Friday. In the 7-day, you’ll see rain chances almost every day (though some of them are small chances). There will be multiple systems that pass near the region. Right now, it looks like our most substantial rain chances will be Friday morning, and on Sunday. There could a few showers on Saturday but it’s looking like the drier weekend day.

Rain chances carry into the next workweek next week, with highs back in the lower 70s.

