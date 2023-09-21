The building where the Parkland school massacre occurred is set to be demolished next summer

FILE - The 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., is seen,...
FILE - The 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., is seen, Oct. 20, 2021. The school building where 14 students and three staff members were fatally shot in a 2018 massacre is set to be demolished next summer, officials announced Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. The demolition of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s 1200 building, which has remained closed and locked behind a fence since the shooting, is scheduled to take place immediately following the conclusion of the school year. (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — The South Florida school building where 14 students and three staff members were fatally shot in a 2018 massacre will be demolished next summer, officials announced Thursday.

The demolition of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s 1200 building, which has remained closed and locked behind a fence since the Parkland shooting, is scheduled to take place immediately after the end of the school year, Broward County Public Schools said in a statement.

“We understand the urgency of this matter, but it is essential to prioritize safety above all else,” it said. “In preparation for the demolition, crews will clean and clear the building, adhering to state and the Environmental Protection Agency’s landfill disposal regulations.”

Classes have long-since resumed at the Stoneman Douglas campus while the building with bullet-riddled and blood-splattered walls remained. Members of the community have been calling for its demolition for years, but prosecutors said they needed to preserve it as evidence for the murder trial of the shooter.

On Feb. 14, 2018, former student Nikolas Cruz went with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle to the campus, where he killed the 17 people and wounded 17 others. He pleaded guilty in 2021 and was sentenced to life in prison last year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Drew Severson with the Janesville Police Dept. and conservation warden Austin Schumacher...
Controversy swirls over killing of world-class buck in Janesville
The University of Wisconsin-Madison reported a decline in freshman enrollment for the fall 2023...
UW-Madison freshmen enrollment drops, just as planned
Luke Bryan
Major delays expected when Luke Bryan comes to town Friday night
Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 30-year-old man dead
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says

Latest News

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources policy board member Sandra Dee Naas addresses the...
Wisconsin DNR board appointees tell Republican lawmakers they don’t support wolf population limit
A group of asylum-seekers from Ecuador wait in a makeshift camp after crossing the nearby...
After a lull, asylum-seekers adapt to US immigration changes and again overwhelm border agents
Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a bus crash in New York that killed one person and...
Bus carrying high school students to band camp crashes, killing 1 person and hurting dozens
On Sept. 25, 2135, an asteroid called Bennu will reportedly make a close flyby of Earth with a...
NASA says there is an asteroid it’s monitoring that could potentially impact Earth
The 105.5 Triple M Request-a-Thon is returning to the airwaves Thursday.
Madison radio station prevents hunger through Request-a-Thon