Flooding at UW-Madison’s Engineering Centers Building cancels class

By Taylor Bowden
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All classes and labs in the Engineering Centers Building on UW-Madison’s campus are cancelled Thursday after flooding broke out in the building.

In a release, the university says the building is currently closed and no one is allowed in, while crews clean up several areas of the building affected by the flooding.

They add that the flooding has stopped, but the cause is not known yet.

All engineering students and staff affected are asked to keep an eye on their email for updates, and to not enter the building today.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Drew Severson with the Janesville Police Dept. and conservation warden Austin Schumacher...
Controversy swirls over killing of world-class buck in Janesville
The University of Wisconsin-Madison reported a decline in freshman enrollment for the fall 2023...
UW-Madison freshmen enrollment drops, just as planned
Luke Bryan
Major delays expected when Luke Bryan comes to town Friday night
Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 30-year-old man dead
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says

Latest News

Highs will reach the 70s and lower 80s for today.
Warm Temperatures Expected Today
The Dane Co. Sheriff's office has been using Flock cameras over the last year.
Dane Co. Sheriff touts Flock cameras, hopes to keep devices around
United Way launches 2023 Community Campaign at Breese Stevens
Some Burlington residents will head to the polls Tuesday to vote in a special election, and...
Bipartisan group of Wisconsin lawmakers propose ranked-choice voting and top-five primaries