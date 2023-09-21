Flooding at UW-Madison’s Engineering Centers Building cancels class

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All classes and labs in the Engineering Centers Building on UW-Madison’s campus are cancelled Thursday after flooding broke out in the building.

In a release, the university says the building is currently closed and no one is allowed in, while crews clean up several areas of the building affected by the flooding.

They add that the flooding has stopped, but the cause is not known yet.

All engineering students and staff affected are asked to keep an eye on their email for updates, and to not enter the building today.

