Janesville police searching for missing woman who may be with 1yo daughter

The Janesville Police Department is asking for help finding a woman who has not been seen since Tuesday.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Janesville Police Department is asking for help finding a woman who has not been seen since Tuesday.

According to its alert, Drake Kangas was last seen around noon that day at a local Motel 6.

Investigators believe she is with her one-year-old daughter and the police department wants to check on their welfare.

The Janesville Police Department is asking for help locating Drake Kangas, 33, who has not been seen since Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2023, and may be with her one-year-old daughter.(Janesville Police Dept.)

Kangas, 33, is described as standing 5′3″ tall, and weighing 200 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Janesville Police Dept. at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636. Tips can also be texted to 274637 by typing JACS and the message.

