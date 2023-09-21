Klondike Farms excited for country singer Luke Bryan’s arrival

Klondike Farms prepares for Luke Brian's arrival on Friday, Sept. 22.
Klondike Farms prepares for Luke Brian's arrival on Friday, Sept. 22.(Mackenzie Davis)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, Wis. (WMTV) - Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour will make a stop in Wisconsin on Friday in the Village of Brooklyn.

The sold-out concert will be held at Klondike Farms for the first time.

“For us as a family, our employees, just the buzz around town has been incredible,” co-owner of Klondike Farms Kevin Klahn said. “To bring attention to our small community is exciting.”

Klahn said the family farm has been doing a lot of cleanup to prepare for the thousands of fans that will be on their farm Friday.

“We did some special cropping sequences just to make sure we had parking availability and things set up nice for the crowd,” he said. “Just have everything ready to go.”

Klahn adds Bryan’s team has been great to work with and they will be on the grounds Thursday to start getting everything set up for Friday’s concert.

About 20,000 people are expected to attend the concert at Klondike Farms. Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers of major delays in the area Friday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Drew Severson with the Janesville Police Dept. and conservation warden Austin Schumacher...
Controversy swirls over killing of world-class buck in Janesville
The University of Wisconsin-Madison reported a decline in freshman enrollment for the fall 2023...
UW-Madison freshmen enrollment drops, just as planned
Luke Bryan
Major delays expected when Luke Bryan comes to town Friday night
Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 30-year-old man dead
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says

Latest News

The main entrance at Monroe Elementary School is now more secure than ever before.
‘Secure Pathways’ project nearly complete at Janesville schools
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell watches warm ups before an NCAA college football game against...
New coaches square off as Wisconsin chases 17th straight victory over Purdue
Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear...
1-year-old and 3-year-old die after pickup rearends Amish buggy in New York
The Janesville Police Department is asking for help finding a woman who has not been seen since...
Janesville police searching for missing woman who may be with 1yo daughter