The Latest Drought Information Is In

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Before getting into the forecast as we say goodbye to summer and look ahead to fall, we have the latest update on the drought situation across our area. This latest drought information is based on any precipitation we received from Tuesday AM on the 12th of September to Tuesday AM on the 19th. While we did get some precipitation in that timeframe, it was minimal. Here in Madison we only got about 1/4″ of rain in that 7-day period. And because of the similar small amount of precipitation, 3 of our western counties have expanded their “exceptional” levels of drought.

Exception is the highest and worst level of drought and this year is the first time since 2000 that these counties have been under this level of drought. Crawford County is now completely under exceptional drought. The majority of Vernon County is now under it, and half of Richland County with the other half under extreme.

We did pick up some additional rain this past Tuesday that wasn’t factored into this update. So as we head into this weekend and the beginning of next week, we’ll be watching the upcoming forecast closely.

What’s Coming Up...

Now speaking of forecast, today’s clouds will stay with us overnight and through tomorrow. We’ll see some breaks in the high-level clouds to let a bit of sunshine in, but otherwise, we’ll stay mostly cloudy. We’ll also be seeing some scattered showers moving in from the south.

Looking Ahead...

Saturday, the first official day of fall, looks to be the best chance of sunshine through at least Monday. Temperatures on Saturday will also be warm, nearing the upper 70s. Then late on Saturday, more clouds move in with the scattered chance of showers continuing. One forecast model is suggesting no more than 1/2″ of rain through Sunday, and most of that will be for our western and southwestern areas.

